Emmerdale: Charity discovers suicide secret about her mum – but is Kathleen actually still alive?

Charity Dingle discovered more about her family history in tonight’s Emmerdale when estranged dad Obadiah revealed that her mum Kathleen actually took her own life. Up until today, Charity had been under the impression that her mother had died from cancer, but Obadiah finally gave his daughter the true facts in scenes just shown on the ITV soap.

Advertisement

“She left a note, she took the car up to the cliff, somebody saw her and then she was gone,” revealed Obadiah, as he confessed that the only reason he’d taken Charity to the beach was so he could try and find Kathleen’s body.

Explaining the reason why he’d kept the true circumstances of Charity’s mum’s death a secret, Obadiah added: “Suicide is a sin. I didn’t want the family sitting in judgement on Kathleen.”

However, instead of being shocked by the revelation, Charity said that she forgave her mum and understood why she’d taken her own life rather than stay in her marriage to Obadiah: “Knowing what I know about you, I forgive her. At least now she’s free.”

The fraught showdown then saw Obadiah blame Charity for making him turn to drink. But tired of being made to feel responsible for the actions of men in her life, Charity decided to leave her past behind and look to the future.

“I’ve got things to do and kids to adore,” Charity said before looking up to the heavens and adding, “are you watching this mum? I love you too.”

Speaking about Charity’s reaction to her dad’s bombshell news, actress Emma Atkins said tonight: “She now has insight into her past, which she never knew before. It changes everything. Charity was going all out to be self-destructive, but she now has the clarity and freedom she needs to break away from the past. In some ways, it’s a comforting outcome.”

But with there being no word yet as to whether Kathleen’s body was ever recovered, we don’t actually have confirmation that Charity’s mum ever really died. Might she have run away rather than taken her own life? Could there be more to Obadiah’s story than meets the eye? And will there be new surprises to come for Charity further down the line?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.