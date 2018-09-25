EastEnders: where have you seen Mick’s prison visitor Tessa before? Who is actress Annie Cooper?

Mick Carter’s life behind bars has gone from bad to worse on tonight’s EastEnders thanks to continued manipulation by top dog Fraser Mason. After being branded a “nonce” by his fellow inmates, Mick sought the opportunity to set the record straight. But Fraser would only help on one condition: that Mick pretend to know prison visitor Tessa – and smuggle drugs that she passed from her mouth to his into the jail.

Tessa was fist glimpsed earlier in the episode when she made Linda’s acquaintance on the Square and pumped her for information about her and Mick’s son Ollie – facts which she then used to intimidate Mick and make him think that the life of his little boy would be in danger should he not agree to the plan.

The character of Tessa is played by actress Annie Cooper, who is no stranger to roles in soapland. In 2008, she played Danielle, a one-time brief love interest for Lloyd Mullaney on Coronation Street. Three years later, she appeared as wannabe WAG Alex on four episodes of C4 soap Hollyoaks.

Cooper’s acting career began at the age of ten when she won a scholarship to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, an education that led to a string of TV credits including Not Going Out (as Jeanette), Pramface (playing Jane), Above Suspicion (as Beryl Villiers), The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (playing Svetlana) and Married Single Other (as Natalie).

