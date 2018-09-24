Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Charity breaks down in front of the Dingles – watch the new Emmerdale scene

Charity breaks down in front of the Dingles – watch the new Emmerdale scene

Poor Charity is in tears in this clip from the ITV soap

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 10.11.09

Emmerdale has released a new clip from this week’s Emmerdale that sees a traumatised Charity break down in front of the rest of the Dingles. Viewers have already seen Charity start to spiral out of control in the wake of the verdict at Bails’s verdict – and upcoming scenes will see her lash out at her nearest and dearest after they convene a family meeting and take her to task over her current unruly behaviour.

Advertisement

Opening up about her terrible upbringing to her uncle Zak, Charity can be seen saying: “My dad terrorised me as a kid and you turned a blind eye. He made me give Debbie away. And I swear that’s what really screwed me up. You stood by and let it all happen.”

As the rest of the clan try to alleviate the tension, Charity shouts out: “Don’t try to make this OK! What happened to me is not OK. I’m not OK with this.”

In the wake of the showdown, Charity goes on to explain that she wants to now track down her dad, all of which leads to Zak letting slip that he does actually know where Obadiah is. But what will happen when he and Charity come face to face?

“Charity wants answers about her past, and is nervous but determined to get them. She thinks she knows what she’s going to get by visiting her dad,” says actress Emma Atkins. But does Charity really know what she’s letting herself in for?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 10.11.09
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 17th April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8134 Thursday 26th April 2018 - 2nd ep Bails [ROCKY MARSHALL] makes Charity Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] a proposition which leaves her gobsmacked Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: Charity gets shock offer from twisted Bails

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 09.57.54

Emmerdale: Frank is freed – will he get revenge on Megan and Charity?

pjimage-66

New Emmerdale trailer teases Chas trauma, Charity flashback and Lachlan drama

Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 07.56.46

Emmerdale: Charity refuses to attend Bails’s trial verdict – watch a new scene from tomorrow’s episode (Spoilers)

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more