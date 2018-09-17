Emmerdale teases shock reveal at its masquerade ball – who’s behind the mask?

Has Emmerdale revealed that a member of the Tate family is about to return to the village? A new teaser for an upcoming masquerade ball released today on the soap’s Twitter page was captioned ‘So it begins’, with no further information about who is behind the mystery mask. But speculation will no doubt follow that this could be a new character making their debut – or perhaps even the return of a well-loved character such as Kim or Zoe…

Viewers recently saw Graham making clandestine phone calls about his employer Joe, sparking interest that whoever was on the other end of the phone might be about to make an appearance. And actor Ned Porteous – who plays current Home Farm owner Joe Tate – recently hinted to Inside Soap that surprises were on the way:

“Joe plans a masquerade ball at Home Farm. It’s a fund-raiser for transplant awareness in aid of Sarah, who needs a heart. You can expect a fair few emotional scenes.”

But the Emmerdale star seemed averse to the idea of more family members joining him at the soap’s most exclusive residence: “I quite like being the only Tate on the hill! I’m quite territorial – that’s my gaff! I don’t want to give up my throne just yet…”

