Emmerdale: Rebecca is mourned after Robert makes a grim discovery – watch the new scene (Spoilers)

The Woolpack regulars will be left fearing that Rebecca White has been killed after Robert Sugden makes a bloody discovery on this week’s Emmerdale. But are they right to assume that Rebecca has met her maker?

Upcoming scenes will see Robert grill Lachlan in prison and finally discover that Rebecca is alive. But after breaking into the room where Rebecca was being held, Robert is horrified to find it empty and – even worse – he can see the signs of a struggle. With nothing but the sight of blood, discarded chains and a hospital bed to greet him, Robert decides that Rebecca must be dead.

“In that moment, Robert is certain that it’s too late,” says actor Ryan Hawley. “He’s in a state of shock and calls the police straight away. By this point, Robert is convinced that Lachlan was playing games all along.”

In a state of despair, Robert then heads to the pub and tells his nearest and dearest about what he’s witnessed. The pub goers then raise a glass to Rebecca, now feared to be the last of Lachlan’s victims. But will the full truth about her disappearance come to light? And what of the nurse who was being paid by Lachlan to ‘care’ for Rebecca? Let’s hope some answers are coming soon…

