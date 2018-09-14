Hollyoaks: Jennifer Metcalfe reacts to Mercedes running the pub – with Sylver!

Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen gets stuck in as the newest landlady of the Dog in the Pond pub next week, and wastes no time lording her position of power over the rest of the family.

Millionaire fiance Russ Owen has bought the famous watering hole for his beloved for them to live in with kids Max and Bobby, but there’s a battle over who gets the spare room – so Mercy decides to throw darts at pictures of her relatives to determine who can move in. This backfires when the dart lands on sexy cousin Sylver, who she secretly cheated on Russ with in Magaluf…

Jennifer Metcalfe, who plays mouthy Mercedes, and who recently returned to the show after 12 months’ maternity leave following the birth of her son Daye with Geordie Shore star Greg Lake, gives her first reaction to being in charge behind the bar. What have the McQueens got in store, we wonder…?

How did Mercedes end up as the new landlady of the Dog?

Russ has had some making up to do after accusing her of being a serial killer! So he buys her the pub and Mercedes is now a landlady! Russ then starts to get a bit paranoid over her close relationship with Sylver.

What will the pub be like with the McQueens in charge compared to the Nightingales?

Completely different! They’re going to make up their own rules as they go along. They want to make the Dog a proper good night out for their customers, and a McQueen night out is wild! It’s definitely not what Marnie would have wanted. Lysette Anthony is an incredible actress, I love how she plays Marnie. She’s great and so hilarious.

How does Mercedes feel when she realises Russ had some help with his grand gesture?

She realises that it was actually Sylver’s idea, which makes it so much more meaningful for her. They can’t be together, but she can feel how much he cares for Mercedes. While it was a massive apology from Russ, it’s a short-term fix for them. I personally think all grand gestures wear off eventually.

Is she happy about running the place?

She’s always wanted to be a landlady, it’s her dream job. She feels so powerful, and it means so much that it’s in village she was brought up in.

Will it change her?

No, not much! She definitely thinks she’s better than everyone else, loves telling everyone what to do and bossing people around. Myra gets the brunt of that for sure.

How does Mercedes and Sylver’s relationship progress next week?

They were each other’s first loves and she’s the only person he’s had any romantic connection with. Mercedes has put it to the back of her mind over the years, but now he’s living with her it brings back those memories. She is trying to convince herself Russ is the right one and Sylver’s not an option, but they can’t deny their chemistry. He knows her better than anyone, she can’t hide around him.

What is the McQueens’ business strategy, if they have one?!

Anything goes. Anything to get through the day, and there will probably be a couple of scams here and there. They’re just going to go with the flow, and have a lot more parties!

