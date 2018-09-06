Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Shane Richie back filming as Alfie Moon for big autumn plotline

Will Kat discover that Alfie is the father of Hayley's baby?

Shane Richie is to return to EastEnders later this year – but will Alfie Moon’s estranged wife Kat discover all about his baby secret? As viewers know, Hayley Slater is currently pregnant with Alfie’s child and broke the news to the man himself back in May.

The trouble is that Hayley has gone back on her assurances that she would have a termination, but the rest of her family remain unaware that Alfie is the father of her baby.

Now, fans will see Hayley’s lies threaten to catch up with her when Alfie makes an impromptu return to Walford.

Completely unaware that Hayley changed her mind about the abortion, Alfie gets in touch with Kat out of the blue and enlists her help with a favour, but is secretly planning a big surprise – he’s in London waiting for her.

But with Hayley’s due date looming, will Kat finally learn the truth about what went on behind her back? All will be revealed soon, with Richie having already resumed filming on the BBC1 soap ahead of Alfie’s comeback in the autumn.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

