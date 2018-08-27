Neighbours: Terese and Leo’s affair begins!

A scandalous affair kicks off in Neighbours next week when Terese Willis sleeps with Leo Tanaka, unable to deny her attraction any longer. Surely jumping into bed with her ex Paul Robinson’s son is a recipe for disaster?

As Leo’s brother David ties the knot with Aaron Brennan on Monday 3 September, Terese deliberately stays away from the wedding celebrations as she’s trying to keep her distance from the younger fella as she’s scared of falling for him. Distracted when her hotel room is trashed by a rowdy group of musicians, Terese calls Paul to tell him about the damage and waits for him to come and investigate.

However, it’s Leo who turns up and the sexual tension between the couple is too explosive to ignore – finally succumbing to their sexual attraction they sleep together… and it’s not one of Leo’s saucy fantasies, this time it’s the real thing!

His romp with his dad’s old flame means Leo arrives late at his sibling’s wedding reception and misses the family photos, but he manages to get there just in time to deliver his speech. On Tuesday 4 September, reality hits for the guilty twosome and they agree what they did was a mistake and to never speak of their hot hook up again.

That’s easier said than done, as the pair struggle to be around each other, such is the voracity of their desires… How long until they’re at it again? And, more to the point, how would Paul react if he knew the woman he’s been wooing is doing the dirty with one of his sons?

