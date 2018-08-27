Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Neighbours: Aaron and David’s wedding day arrives! The big day in pictures

Neighbours: Aaron and David’s wedding day arrives! The big day in pictures

The soap makes history with Australian TV's first gay wedding

c5jh

Neighbours couple Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka finally tie the knot on Monday 3 September, a truly historic occasion, as it’s the first gay wedding in Australian TV history following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country last year.

Advertisement

The Erinsborough families gather for the occasion, but there’s drama as Aaron is unable to walk due to a back injury, plus he’s fallen out with future father-in-law Paul Robinson, not to mention a last-minute celebrant replacement turning out to be Karl Kennedy’s long-lost sister!

But the ceremony goes ahead and there’s not a dry eye in the house… Matt Wilson, aka Aaron, says: “We are ecstatic to be part of a huge moment and it stands alone as the highlight of my career.” Co-star Takaya Honda, fellow groom David, adds: “It is a privilege to be part of a historic moment in Australian television. David’s story has given me a great sense of pride, and now he’s marrying the man of his dreams.” Here’s our picture special of the big day for all you romantics out there…

c5jh

Siblings Mark and Chloe help their struggling brother out of his wheelchair so he can walk down the aisle.

c5jh

Proud mum Fay gives her son away.

c5jh

Ramsay Street legend Paul Robinson beams with pride as he watches son David tie the knot.

c5jh

Lovestruck David puts a ring on it and makes an honest man of Aaron.

c5jh

The grooms say their vows in front of eccentric celebrant Jemima Davies-Smythe, played by guest star Magda Szubanski, star of Kath & Kim and Australian LGBT rights campaigner.

c5jh

The couple seal their commitment with a kiss.

c5jh

Paul leads the congregation’s celebrations.

c5jh

Neighbours makes history with Aussie TV’s first history gay wedding.

c5jh

Susan’s nose is put out of joint when Jemima replaces her as the celebrant, but Karl is stunned to learn she is his long-lost biological half-sister!

c5jh

Putting aside his bad boy reputation for the day, Paul delivers a heartfelt father of the groom speech.

c5jh

Managing to get out of his wheelchair, Aaron enjoys a romantic first dance with his new husband.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Neighbours

c5jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

DSC_7533[15]

Neighbours confirms date of Aaron and David’s wedding in new trailer

c5jh

Neighbours: Terese and Leo’s affair begins!

c5jh

Neighbours makes TV history with Australia’s first gay wedding

c5 jh

Neighbours: Izzy rescued by Karl as she returns in late-night special

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more