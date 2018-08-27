Neighbours: Aaron and David’s wedding day arrives! The big day in pictures

Neighbours couple Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka finally tie the knot on Monday 3 September, a truly historic occasion, as it’s the first gay wedding in Australian TV history following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country last year.

The Erinsborough families gather for the occasion, but there’s drama as Aaron is unable to walk due to a back injury, plus he’s fallen out with future father-in-law Paul Robinson, not to mention a last-minute celebrant replacement turning out to be Karl Kennedy’s long-lost sister!

But the ceremony goes ahead and there’s not a dry eye in the house… Matt Wilson, aka Aaron, says: “We are ecstatic to be part of a huge moment and it stands alone as the highlight of my career.” Co-star Takaya Honda, fellow groom David, adds: “It is a privilege to be part of a historic moment in Australian television. David’s story has given me a great sense of pride, and now he’s marrying the man of his dreams.” Here’s our picture special of the big day for all you romantics out there…

Siblings Mark and Chloe help their struggling brother out of his wheelchair so he can walk down the aisle.

Proud mum Fay gives her son away.

Ramsay Street legend Paul Robinson beams with pride as he watches son David tie the knot.

Lovestruck David puts a ring on it and makes an honest man of Aaron.

The grooms say their vows in front of eccentric celebrant Jemima Davies-Smythe, played by guest star Magda Szubanski, star of Kath & Kim and Australian LGBT rights campaigner.

The couple seal their commitment with a kiss.

Paul leads the congregation’s celebrations.

Neighbours makes history with Aussie TV’s first history gay wedding.

Susan’s nose is put out of joint when Jemima replaces her as the celebrant, but Karl is stunned to learn she is his long-lost biological half-sister!

Putting aside his bad boy reputation for the day, Paul delivers a heartfelt father of the groom speech.

Managing to get out of his wheelchair, Aaron enjoys a romantic first dance with his new husband.

