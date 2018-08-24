Has EastEnders just killed off Ted Murray?

The fate of Ted Murray has been left hanging in the balance in tonight’s EastEnders after the Taylors found him collapsed on the floor of his home in a cliffhanger scene. Christopher Timothy’s character had been planning on moving overseas to Australia, but what his friends and neighbours didn’t know was that he was hiding a secret angina diagnosis. So has the concealment of his health problems just cost Ted his life?

Advertisement

Prior to his collapse this evening, Ted was seen pretending that he was fighting fit and making attempts to look after his friends before his departure, setting up a tab for the Taylors and Patrick in the Queen Vic and giving Bernie a wad of cash.

True to form, Karen immediately started planning how to spend Bernadette’s money before jumping at the chance to get in Ted’s good books by supporting her daughter at her chess match. But as the contest got underway, Karen and Keegan noticed several missed calls from Ted on Bernadette’s phone and eventually realised that something was wrong. Little did they realise that Ted was struggling at home, having been glimpsed by fans clutching his chest.

In the end, Bernie abandoned her game, so that she and her family could race back to Ted’s flat, only to find him collapsed on the floor. As Karen called an ambulance and Bernie burst into tears, EastEnders fans were left fearing they’d seen the last of the beloved OAP. The BBC1 soap will reveal Ted’s fate in the episode of EastEnders set to be shown on Bank Holiday Monday at the later time of 8.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.