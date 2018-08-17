10 Hollyoaks storylines still to come in 2018

The heatwave may be over but Hollyoaks will be hotting up as autumn and winter draw in, with plenty of explosive plots set to keep soap’s sexiest village sizzling throughout the rest of the year – we’re talking controversial comebacks, heartbreaking goodbyes and spectacular stunts. Here’s a rundown of what to expect in the final months of 2018…

Mercedes’ big fat McQueen wedding

The Queen of the McQueens returned after a year away in outrageous fashion, having rekindled romance with first husband Russ Owen – now a millionaire porn star. She’s just had her hen night so the wedding can’t be far off, but Mercy’s passionate hook-up with sexy cousin Sylver puts her commitment to Russ in doubt. Does her first love plan to stop the big day from happening so he can have Mercedes for himself?

Who killed Carl Costello?

More drama was heaped on Mercy’s comeback when she was arrested for the murder of old flame Carl Costello whose body was found buried in the woods after he followed her to Chester when she snatched little Bobby from him cruel clutches. We get the feeling this whodunit will run for a while – Sylver is the prime suspect having just served 18 years in prison for killing his abusive stepdad, and he’d do anything to protect Mercedes. But is that too obvious?

Sinead returns

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced Stephanie Davis would be rejoining the cast this autumn as Sinead, three years after she was sacked for reportedly being drunk on set. But with her tabloid travails and reality show meltdowns behind her, the talented star is bringing gobby drama magnet Sinead home. The character has a daughter with Ste, was a former prostitute and tried to destroy Tony and Diane’s marriage, so she can expect a mixed welcome.

Home and Away hunk arrives as mystery man

Connected in an as-yet-unconfirmed way to Sinead is a new face played by former Home and Away star Kyle Pryor. The British-born actor, who shot to fame down under as Summer Bay’s hunky Dr Nate Cooper, arrives hot on Sinead’s heels but no further details have been revealed. Is he someone Sinead is trying to escape from? It wouldn’t surprise us if the scouse minx was on the run.

Milo and Cindy’s deadly showdown

Cindy finally knows the truth about loopy lodger Milo, that he killed her parents and has been on a twisted mission to protect the family to atone for his sins, but the gruesome guardian angel has locked her in his creepy Cunningham shrine and we’re building to a scene teased in the summer trailer of screaming Cind trapped in a car dangling from a crane with the rest of the clan having discovered his true identity. Can Cindy – and Milo – be saved?

Goodbye Holly…

Amanda Clapham is confirmed as leaving after five years playing Cindy’s daughter. Her fiancé cheated on her with her mum, her stepdad died on what would’ve been her wedding day – we’d understand if Hol just wanted to get away. Could her exit be connected to Milo’s next move?

…and Ellie

Holly’s BFF Ellie is also off, as Sophie Porley departs the cast having done three years as the glamorous Nightingale landlady. Her fragile family have relied on her through Alfie’s mental health woes and James’s wrongful imprisonment, so what will her final plot be? It could be connected to another Nightingale drama on our list…

Mad Mac’s comeback

Ellie pushed her evil dad out of a window from a great height last November and he’s been comatose in hospital suffering from ‘locked-in’ syndrome ever since. However, James and Hunter have both been to visit him recently and David Easter’s presence in the recently revamped opening credits tells us Mac is properly back and about to unleash another reign of terror on the village. Presumably he’ll wake up and want to discuss Ellie’s attempt to bump him off and mum Marnie taking the blame…

James and his secret son

We also have the ticking timebomb of cocky new heart-throb Romeo Quinn being the secret love child of James Nightingale, a product of a sleazy liaison between his prostitute mum who Mac paid to sleep with his gay son on his 16thbirthday in a twisted attempt to ‘turn’ him straight. James has no idea this icky hook-up resulted in a pregnancy, or that Marnie paid the prostitute to keep quiet and the child is now 18. Romeo’s in Prince and Lily’s little gang, so surely it can’t be too long before he reveals the real reason he came to Hollyoaks. Prepare for the Nightingales to go nuclear when that happens…

The big stunt

Autumn is traditionally the time Hollyoaks blows the production budget and brings us their annual set-piece stunt, which always delivers thrills and twists aplenty. It’s too early to know what they’ve got up their sleeve and exactly when it will happen, but usually October or November sees a perilous event put lives in danger resulting in shock deaths and action movie-style sequences. Last year’s school explosion will take some beating.

