Chizzy Akudolu returns to Holby City as Mo Effanga

"Being back on Darwin is like putting on your slippers and wrapping up in your duvet. You’re home," said the actress today

Holby City favourite Dr Mo Effanga (Chizzy Akudolu) will return to the BBC1 medical drama in the run-up to the festive season. Speaking today, the actress and former Strictly Come Dancing contender said: “Being back on Darwin is like putting on your slippers and wrapping up in your duvet. You’re home. I’ve really missed the cast and crew.”

Simon Harper, executive producer of Holby City and Casualty, added: “Chizzy is an all-time audience favourite and it’s glorious to have her back for a stint. Mo comes sweeping in after huge, dramatic events at Holby with all her trademark warmth and humour intact – and is determined to change one particular life on Darwin for the better.”

The character of Mo last appeared in June 2017 when she left for a new life in London with Derwood “Mr T” Thompson and their son Hector. Show bosses are currently keeping details of what brings Mo back to Holby under wraps, but the 44-year-old Akudolu will be back filming on the Holby City set in Elstree in the coming weeks.

All about Holby City

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

