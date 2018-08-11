Home and Away: Colby in danger as Ebony tries to burn him to death

Prepare for dramatic scenes in Home and Away next week as Ebony Easton’s horrifying revenge reaches a nailbiting climax as she holds Colby Thorne hostage and threatens to set fire to the building he’s locked in. Will Robbo be able to rescue his friend?

Disgraced cop Colby has been contacted by someone claiming to be his missing sister Bella online, unaware it’s arch-enemy Ebony posing as her in order to lure him into a trap where she can get vengeance for the police officer killing her gangster brother Boyd.

On Monday 20 August, Robbo does some digging and discovers an email address on Ebony’s burner phone recovered by the police matches the one used to set up the account ‘Bella’ contacted Colby on.

Colby is determined to confront Ebony for her sick scheme and heads to the meeting place he originally arranged to meet his sibling, agreeing to keep Robbo on the line so he can keep tabs on him. Colby enters the house and sees letters spelling Bella’s name on a door, and things get creepier when he enters the room plastered with his sister’s missing posters and finds himself trapped inside.

Racing to the scene, Robbo is in a race against time as Ebony taunts Colby she intends to kill him and pours petrol beneath the door of the room her captive is held in. Luckily, just as she’s about to spark a lighter into life and drop it on the petrol to ignite a fire that will burn Colby alive, Robbo arrives and stops Ebony’s plan.

The twisted woman tries to escape but she’s caught by the cops and taken into custody, eventually confessing the crimes she tried to frame Robbo and Colby for. Is their nightmare finally over or does Ebony have a last surprise up her sleeve?

