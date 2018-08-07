EastEnders: Rainie admits her true feelings for Max

EastEnders’ Max Branning is left reeling next week when wife Rainie admits she has developed genuine feelings for him, despite their marriage of convenience only having happened so they can win custody of baby Abi. How will he react?

Advertisement

On Monday 13 August, Rainie is confident Max is falling for her but she gets a harsh reality check when she learns he’s joined a dating website. Wanting to meddle in his romantic life, Rainie sends a message to a woman on the site on his behalf – with disastrous results…

It’s not enough to stop Max arranging a rendezvous with another lady, and on Tuesday 14 August jealous Rainie sets about sabotaging their date only for her plan to backfire spectacularly.

By Thursday 16 August, Max demands answers about his fake wife’s interfering behaviour and she is forced to finally admit the truth – that she has proper feelings for him, and no longer sees their relationship as a business arrangement.

Max is stunned by the revelation, which doesn’t go as Rainie hoped. An exchange with brother-in-law Jack Branning has the effect of Rainie making him reassess his own love life, leading to a confrontation with Mel Owen over their volatile romance.

Later in the Vic, Max drowns his sorrows as he realises the situation with Rainie has become far too complicated, but he ends up having a cosy chat with Rainie’s old mate, and ex-fellow sex worker, Jessica, who gives him an insight into his other half’s personality.

But as the booze flows and the self-pity increases, could there be more to Max and Jessica’s exchange? Or will Max come to realise he has grown closer to Rainie than he ever thought he would?

Advertisement