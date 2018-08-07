Accessibility Links

EastEnders announce new love for Honey as Stephen Rahman-Hughes joins the cast

Adam Bateman arrives in Albert Square to jeopardise Billy's reunion with his ex

bbc

EastEnders is bringing in a potential new love interest for Honey Mitchell in the shape of newcomer Adam Bateman, played by Stephen Rahman-Hughes, who establishes himself in Albert Square as the new local dentist – but it soon emerges he already has links to the area.

Adam was a former foster child of Mariam and Arshad Ahmed, and will be reunited with the pair when he appears later this summer. But it’s Honey who he’ll be spending the most time with as the Minute Mart worker catches his eye, threatening hopes of mending her marriage to Billy after she dumped him for cheating on her with Tina Carter.

Rahman-Hughes may be familiar to Emmerdale fans from his recurring role of DCI Vikesh Dasari back in 2006, a copper who assisted DCI Grace Barraclough (played by Glynis Barber, who went on to play EastEnders’ Glenda Mitchell) in the investigation into Tom King’s murder. The actor has also appeared in Doctors and Bad Girls.

Speaking of his new role, Rahman-Hughes said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining an incredible cast on such an iconic show, which I’ve grown up watching. It really is a dream come true!”

Will Adam’s amorous intentions towards his wife spur Billy on to pull the stops out in trying to win Honey back? Or is his arrival the final nail in the coffin for their doomed relationship?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

