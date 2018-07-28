Home and Away: Colby wakes from coma to devastating news

Colby Thorne finally wakes up from his coma in next week’s Home and Away, following the attempt on his life by evil Ebony Easton, but he faces a long road to recovery as he learns he could be responsible for Robbo being framed for murder and is given more worrying news about his health.

Stunned to realise Ebony was so intent on revenge against him for shooting her gangster brother Boyd she killed her own mother Hazel and set Robbo up for it as he got closer to the truth, on Tuesday 7 August Colby is gutted he can’t provide any concrete evidence about his nemesis that will get Robbo off the hook.

But the man has more on his mind when doctors deliver the bombshell his brush with death has alerted them to an underlying medical condition which could be hereditary – making the cop even more desperate to track down his missing little sister Bella, so he can warn her she may have the same condition.

Mason Morgan and Jasmine Delaney try and vain to keep Colby in the hospital ward until he’s strong enough to leave, but stubborn Colby is having none of it and on Wednesday 8 August insists on being discharged – with Jasmine managing to persuade him to let her visit for daily physio sessions to get him back on track.

Is Colby putting himself at risk by leaving hospital too early? Will he be able to find his sister? And is Robbo really facing a prison sentence for a murder he didn’t commit?

