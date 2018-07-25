EastEnders: Dr Legg to return as Leonard Fenton rejoins the cast

EastEnders welcomes back original cast member Leonard Fenton this autumn as he reprises his iconic role of Dr Harold Legg for the first time in over a decade.

Executive consultant John Yorke described the character’s comeback storyline as “exciting and emotional,” as he reunites with his oldest friend in the community he called home for many years – Dot Branning.

Hypochondriac Dot was a mainstay in the doctor’s waiting room as she suffered endless ailments and personal woes, and formed a close bond with the medic over a lifetime of friendship.

The avuncular Albert Square GP appeared in the first ever episode back in 1985, delivering the news to Pauline and Arthur Fowler they were expecting a third child (who turned out to be Martin) and was a regular until his retirement in 1997, 50 years after opening his practice according to the character’s backstory.

Since then he has made sporadic appearances including the funerals of old friends Ethel Skinner in 2000 and Mark Fowler in 2004. He was last on screen in 2007 when Dot turned to her old confidante when she found an abandoned baby boy on the doorsteps of the local church and contemplated keeping him.

Speaking about his imminent return, Fenton said: “I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June Brown and the rest of the cast and crew again.”

Yorke added: “It’s a huge honour to have Leonard back in the show and to see him and June working together again.” Fenton has already begun filming and will be seen on our screens this autumn.

