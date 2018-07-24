Hollyoaks: Milo KILLS Dirk! David Kennedy reacts to shock exit

"I'm sad to be leaving," says the star, "I only hope karma catches up with Milo…"

Hollyoaks has killed off Dirk Savage after a dramatic showdown with misguided murderer Milo Entwistle in a shocking twist kept top secret until tonight’s episode.

The E4 edition shown on Tuesday 24 July picked up the action after yesterday’s cliffhanger at the wedding of Dirk’s stepdaughter Holly Cunningham, which was thrown into chaos when groom Damon Kinsella confessed at the altar to sleeping with his bride’s mum, and Dirk’s wife, Cindy.

As relations with her daughter disintegrated, emotional Cindy confessed to Dirk their row before the nuptials where she callously called off their marriage was faked as she was being blackmailed by mean Milo over her and Damon’s indiscretion, and the ex-lodger had ordered her to leave the Cunninghams alone believing she had cursed the clan.

Knowing Milo’s big secret that he was responsible for the death of Cindy’s parents in a car crash 14 years ago and had become a self-appointed ‘guardian angel’ to the family by way of atonement, Dirk realised the twisted techie’s obsession with protection had got out of hand and confronted him.

As night fell at the wedding venue’s outdoor pool, Dirk threatened to expose Milo’s murderous past if the gormless geek didn’t stop meddling in the Cunninghams’ lives – panicked Milo pushed him into the pool but immediately regretted it, only when he turned the floodlights on so he could see well enough to help him out he accidentally electrocuted Mr Savage!

Cindy, little brother Tom and Dirk’s daughter Liberty arrived on the scene to the sight of Dirk face down dead in the pool, as mortified Milo muttered: “There’s been a terrible accident…”

Milo’s latest killing marks the end of David Kennedy’s seven years on the show as lovable rogue Dirk, cuddly patriarch of the Savages who arrived in 2011 along with the rest of his rough-and-ready family – including future Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac as stepson Dodger.

During his eventful time in the show Dirk’s storylines included his son Will becoming a crazed serial killer, an on/off romance with Myra McQueen, nephew Nick being outed as a rapist, and a stormy relationship with younger love interest Cindy Cunningham that saw him support her through mental illness, the revelation of having a secret son with Mac Nightingale, and become a father figure to her kids Holly and Hilton.

Speaking of his surprise departure, Kennedy said: “I’ve throughly enjoyed my time on Hollyoaks and worked with some wonderful people. Dirk has experienced a lot of ups and downs, laughs and tears and I think his big heart – as well as his big appetite! – will be missed.

“I’m said to be leaving as there are lots of people I’ll truly miss seeing each day, but the show must go on. Thank you to the all the amazing fans that have supported Dirk. I’ll miss you too. I hope you enjoy his final episodes, they were fun to film. I can only hope karma eventually catches up with Milo…”

This is the second accidental death on Milo’s conscience, as Cindy’s stalker Gavin Armstrong was also electrocuted at Christmas when he tried to apprehend him.

The recent Hollyoaks summer 2018 trailer showed Cindy trapped in a car dangling from a crane begging Milo for mercy, while Tom found a newspaper cutting from 2004 identifying Milo as the joyrider who killed his parents. Surely this means the game is soon to be up? Or will Cindy become his next victim?

