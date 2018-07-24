Hollyoaks: Grace stalked by Glenn – will his obsession lead to murder?

Hollyoaks’ Grace Black faces danger next week when she tries to extract herself from ex-lover Glenn Donovan’s grip, as the gangster’s obsession leads to a sinister stalking campaign and a menacing threat.

Learning Zack Loveday has been spying on her every move on behalf of her crime kingpin old flame, Grace fumes at Glenn but this only fuels his fixation and he lets himself into Grace’s flat and takes a picture of her while she sleeps…

Sending the image to the ballsy blonde as a creepy warning that he’s never going to let her go, the dastardly Donovan remains determined to keep tabs on Grace as he can’t deal with being dumped and the fact she’s already moved on.

During a heated confrontation, Grace rubs Glenn’s face in the fact she doesn’t need him in her life and continues to taunt she’s got a new squeeze – and while she doesn’t reveal their identity she does confirm it’s a woman.

Unfortunately, this is overheard by Kim Butterfield who is already suspicious about her girlfriend Farrah Maalik’s secretive behaviour: could Ms Black’s comment cause her to connect the dots and work out the pair are having an affair behind her back?

Glenn’s threats and sneaky snaps of her asleep don’t rattle tough nut Grace and the twosome face off again later in the week, but Glenn insists he won’t leave her alone until he learns who she’s doing the dirty with these days…

Could Kim share her suspicions and team up with Glenn to punish Farrah? The last time somebody crossed Mr Donovan they ended up with a bullet in the head – and that was his own son…

