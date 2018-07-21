Home and Away: new evidence clears Robbo of murder charge? see the new pics

Summer Bay is reeling from Robbo’s arrest for murder as the ex-copper’s friends rally round to prove evil Ebony Easton has killed her mum Hazel and is setting up the Home and Away hunk – as well as being behind the attack that put Colby Thorne in a coma.

On Thursday 2 August, Tori and Justin Morgan visit Robbo who convinces them Ebony went after him when he rumbled her revenge plan against Colby who killed her gangster brother Boyd. Determined to gather evidence against Ebony and track her down, it’s clear Colby is the key to proving Robbo’s innocence – but doctors’ attempts to wake him from the coma are curtailed when he struggles to breath unaided.

However, medical staff detect suspiciously high traces of an unusual drug in Colby’s system which they realise must have been stolen from the hospital – nurse Jasmine Delaney checks CCTV footage with Tori which shows Ebony swiped the medication, implicating her for Colby’s condition.

Tori delves further into Ebony’s past through her medical notes and learns her family history is littered with instances of possible domestic abuse, with the strong suggestion Hazel was a violent parent – giving Ebony motive for murder…

Despite handing over the evidence they’ve gathered to the police on Friday 3 August, Tori and Justin learn Robbo will still face a court hearing. Will he pay the price for Ebony’s crimes? Can the cops find Ebony? And will Colby ever wake up?

