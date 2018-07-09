Neighbours: Sonya confronts Andrea behind Toadie’s back – Eve Morey teases showdown

Neighbours’s Sonya Rebecchi finally confronts nemesis Andrea ‘Fake Dee’ Somers next week when she tracks down the woman who wrecked her and Toadie’s marriage and conned them out of cash, but their showdown is not what she expected as Andrea is in a psychiatric unit and doesn’t remember anything about her life.

On Monday 16 July, Paul Robinson informs Son that Andrea is finally been found but before she can tell Toadie, the Ramsay Street rogue sneakily suggests she visit her arch-enemy on her own first to find out what’s really going on. Against her better judgement, Sonya lies to her other half and faces Andrea alone…

“Sonya and Toadie have worked so hard not to have secrets,” says Eve Morey, who plays the conflicted Mrs Rebecchi. “She knows it’s wrong to lie but she’s so overwhelmed and is not thinking properly. In trying to control the situation Sonya is being irrational and needs to feel she has some power within this, so with Paul encouraging her she decides to check her out!”

Finding a disoriented Andrea in the psychiatric ward on Tuesday 17 July is not how Sonya imagined their meeting would go as the blonde bad girl has amnesia and seemingly cannot recall anything about how she ended up there, with doctors tentatively diagnosing post-natal psychosis in the aftermath of giving birth to her and Toadie’s love child Hugo, who she abandoned and is now living with his father in Erinsborough.

“Sonya thinks Andrea is scamming,” continues Morey. “She has played this meeting so many times in her head, but a psychiatric hospital ward is such a measured, controlled and clinical setting so there’s definitely no cat fight! It’s a very weird, subdued situation and Sonya must tread carefully.

“Doctors believe it’s this post-natal psychosis so there can’t be any confrontation with Sonya as Andrea is not well, and even in time if she did recover Hugo is around now so it’s all about putting him first. Facing Andrea can never be what Sonya thought it would be with him in the mix.”

As Toadie learns Sonya betrayed him and went to see Andrea, he insists they all visit her as a family – including her abandoned daughter Willow – to seek closure.

The fake Dee saga has been one of Neighbours’ most high-profile and gloriously compelling plots of recent years, with more twists to be played out that will keep fans on their toes. There’s still no explanation of last year’s fleeting glimpse of what could either have been Andrea or possibly the real Dee herself, missing presumed dead since 2003, wistfully sitting on a park bench somewhere. What can Morey tell us about the knotty plot’s future?

“You’ll see the reality of this woman, a mother who is very sick, and the consequences of that for her children, Willow and Hugo. For all it’s soapy-ness, it’s a very sad story as kids are involved. Those poor children! Let’s hope they don’t turn out like her.

“As to whether the real Dee could actually still be out there and share the screen with Andrea, I feel like it can’t not happen one of these days. I want to see it!”

