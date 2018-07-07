Home and Away: Ash kisses Tori goodbye – first pics of emotional exit

Home and Away airs Ash’s final scenes next week, with a tear-jerking exit that features a passionate farewell kiss with ex-lover Tori Morgan.

Advertisement

On Wednesday 18 July, the fan favourite decides there are too many bad memories in Summer Bay following the tragic loss of former girlfriend Kat Chapman, who died while pregnant with their child, as well as the failed custody battle for baby niece Luc.

Talk of the little girl, who is living with stepdad VJ Patterson in Cyprus, spurs Ash into buying a one-way ticket to the sun-kissed isle where she resides so he can connect with what little family he has left in the world. Informing pal Justin Morgan he might never come back, news quickly spreads around the seaside town that Ash is turning his back on the Bay.

The locals throw Ash a farewell party on Thursday 19 July, but Tori is in denial at the idea of the departure and can’t bring herself to wave him off properly after an awkward encounter on the beach earlier in the day, as the pretty doctor still smarts from the failure to rekindle their doomed romance.

On Friday 20 July it’s time for Ash to pack up his troubles and put a line under the last three years of his life as he drives off into the sunset – but at the last minute Tori dashes across town to wish him well, not wanting him to leave with their relationship unresolved.

Emotional Ash tells Tori she’s the best thing that ever happened to him during his time in the Bay and that he will always love her – with one last kiss for old time’s sake, Ash leaves Tori behind…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Awaypage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.