Coronation Street: Kayla vows revenge on Bethany as Neil’s appeal rejected – Mollie Winnard interview

"Anyone who gets in Kayla's way is in danger," warns the actress

Coronation Street’s cunning Kayla Westbrook ramps up her revenge against Bethany Platt next week when her dad Neil Clifton loses his appeal against his abuse conviction and gets beaten up in prison.

Convinced her ex-corrupt cop father is innocent and Bethany’s assault claims are a pack of lies, Kayla puts her next phase of vengeance into action by seducing Ms Platt’s ex, loved-up Craig Tinker, to make him fall for her so she can get close to him to ruin his and Bethany’s lives.

“Kayla is a daddy’s girl, Neil is her whole world,” begins Mollie Winnard who plays the wild-eyed waitress. “When Neil loses his appeal that is the moment everything switches for her. At first she was just trying to gather information for the appeal but once it’s rejected and her dad tells her, ‘I am going to die in prison,’ that is when she decides to do whatever it takes to protect him.”

On Monday 9 July, Kayla impulsively dumps Craig and quits her job at Speed Daal following news of Neil’s quashed appeal. But on Wednesday 11 July she’s given renewed impetus to bring down the people she blames for her dad’s incarceration after Neil gets a beating from a fellow inmate and ends up in hospital.

As Bethany comforts Craig over the end of his romance, Kayla suddenly reappears back on the street and tells Mr Tinker she made a mistake and wants him back…

“Her plan is back on,” continues Winnard. “She believes Craig knows Bethany lied about Neil and that he can’t cope with it, and that is what has triggered his OCD so she is trying to bring it back up.

“She tells Craig she loves him and sleeps with him to make him feel this attachments towards her. Kayla is definitely messing with Craig.”

On Friday 13 July, sneaky Kayla steals Craig’s keys, but what is she planning? Viewers will be wondering what calculating Kayla is capable of next, a question Winnard is also asking herself as the storyline takes a very dark direction. “When she leaves Craig’s the morning after she is almost in tears and wants to give it up, but she keeps on because the love for her dad makes it all worth it.

“She is surprised at how far she’s willing to go and is learning more about herself and what she is capable of along the way. Now she is scared of someone finding out who she really is because if they do, she loses everything.”

Ryan Connor has already had suspicions about his ex-colleague which increase next week when he sees her hanging around the hospital – could he be the one to expose her? And with Craig now exactly where Kayla wants him, what can Winnard reveal about what her character has up her sleeve?

“Craig, Bethany and anyone who gets in her way is in danger,” she warns. “Kayla is risking a lot and it is such a dangerous game she is playing so anything could happen!”

