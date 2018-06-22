Hollyoaks introduces Goldie’s mum Breda McQueen – Moya Brady joins the cast

Hollyoaks are introducing a new member of the McQueen family in the shape of Breda, mum to Goldie and soon-to-arrive bad boy Sylver.

Advertisement

She rocks up in the village in the E4 episode showing on Monday 25 June telling Goldie to giver her jailbird sibling a place to stay when he’s released, having served time behind bars for killing his abusive stepdad. Goldie is far from pleased to see her parent and tries to get her to leave – but is Myra’s cousin Breda here to stay?

“Breda wants to bring her branch of the McQueen family closer together, especially as her son is being released from prison soon,” reveals Moya Brady, who’ll be playing the latest addition to one of soap’s most chaotic clans. “She is a super nanny by trade and has been working hard at her career for many years.

“You could say she’s a typical McQueen in the sense that she is a strong and colourful individual who doesn’t fear authority. However, Breda pretty much ploughs her own furrow and is very much her own person!”

Sylvester, known as ‘Sylver’ to his nearest and dearest, has had his ma close by for prison visits all these years and Brady reveals their bond is strong. “She’s kept near to where Sylver has been incarcerated so she can offer comfort and guidance. She’s like a tigress for her kids and at first it seems she favours Sylver over Goldie, but you will see that is not true once she’s more settled in the village.

“Working with Chelsee Healey and David Tag (aka Goldie and Sylver) has been truly fantastic,” smiles the actress. “They are two very hard-working, clever and sharp actors. I’m very lucky to have these two beauties as my on-screen offspring!”

Viewers will recognise veteran performer Brady from her raft of stage and screen credits, including roles in high-profile shows such as Doctor Who, The Bill, Shameless, Making Out, Casualty and Doctors, as well as appearances in big budget Hollywood movies including Mary Reilly with Julia Roberts and Terry Gilliam’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.