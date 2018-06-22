EastEnders summer trailer sees “evil” Stuart exposed – plus Kat blasts “vicious” Hayley

Find out what's happening over the next few months on the BBC1 soap

EastEnders has released a brand-new summer trailer highlighting all the BBC1 soap’s upcoming plotlines.

Advertisement

Major revelations look set to hit the Carter clan after Tina returns from visiting Zsa Zsa carrying with her a dark secret about Stuart. As the shocking events unfold, loyalties will be questioned and the Carters go all out to protect their own…

Elsewhere, Hayley’s baby bump is growing, along with the suspicions of the Slater family. Will the secret about Alfie being the dad be revealed? Well, Kat certainly doesn’t look too happy with the Walford newcomer.

Max and Rainie are continuing their scam romance. Struggling to keep up their façade, they are set to come up against their biggest hurdle yet – will the two be able to stick together or are Max’s dreams of getting baby Abi over?

Be prepared for a summer to remember on #EastEnders. pic.twitter.com/5nEReHEEE1 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) June 22, 2018

One threat to Max’s happiness comes from Donna, who can’t bear the thought of her best friend’s baby ending up with Max and Rainie and decides to play dirty, threatening their chances even more. However as her relationship with Robbie blossoms, her scheming comes to light leaving Robbie torn between family and romance.

Finally, the Kazemis are struggling with the loss of their beloved Shakil and Carmel is doing everything she can to distract herself from planning his funeral. Kush steps up for the sake of his brother but can he get through to Carmel and help her come to terms with the death of her son?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.