Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight? When is it next being shown?

Emmerdale is once again on the move, its regular Wednesday night episode making way for the World Cup match between Iran and Spain. With coverage on ITV beginning at 6.30pm, soap fans will have to miss out on their nightly fix. But Emmerdale won’t be gone for long, in fact it’s back for an hour-long episode on Thursday at 7.00pm.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Brenda and Doug continuing to harbour the secret about their shared kiss, but when a surprise party is thrown, could the truth come to light? Viewers can expect Laurel and Brenda to come to blows over Doug, with their animosity resulting in a food fight.

and Brenda Walker [LESLEY DUNLOP] come to blows over Doug Potts [DUNCAN POTTS], resulting in a food fight Picture contact – david.crook@itv.com Photographer – Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com” classes=””]

Elsewhere, Freddy agrees to invest in Whingles and invites Belle to join his head office in London for a year. But Lachlan is disappointed when it turns out that there’s no room for him on the payroll. As the tension builds, might the week end with Lachlan adding to his increasingly high body count?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.