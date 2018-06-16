Home and Away: Colby’s dark secret exposed – see the first look pics

Will the copper work out Ebony is out to destroy him?

Home and Away’s hunky copper Colby Thorne is thrown off the force when his secret past as a River Boy is revealed as part of evil Ebony Easton’s quest to avenge the death of her brother.

Colby has struggled to put his days as a member of the notorious law-breaking gang from Mangrove River behind him so he can clean up his act by becoming a police officer, which has led to tension with former best friend and River Boy Dean Thompson.

When Dean came to his pal’s aid after Justin Morgan’s daughter Ava Gilbert was kidnapped, his attempt to help backfired when he intervened in the police operation to rescue the little girl and compromised Colby who shot her abductor Brett Easton dead.

But Colby and Dean have managed to move on and salvage their friendship while maintaining Officer Thorne’s integrity and keeping his secret – until Monday 25 June when his River Boy past is splashed across the front page of the local paper!

The Bay reels from what Colby has been hiding and the community threatens to turn against him, while police boss McCarthy suspends him while an investigation is launched.

Newcomer Ebony is the one who leaked it to the press as part of her secret vendetta against her sibling’s slayer, but on Tuesday 26 June she plays the innocent and manipulates Colby into believing girlfriend Jasmine Delaney snitched on him leading to the collapse of their burgeoning romance.

Robbo returns to town and is brought up to speed on Colby’s crisis, and offers to help figure out who’s got a grudge against him. This rattles Ebony’s cage, so she turns her seductive charms on the reformed hitman and former federal agent to put him off the scent.

How far will Ebony go to bring down Colby? And is this really the end of his career as a cop?

