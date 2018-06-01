EastEnders: Hayley is keeping Alfie’s baby – but will she tell Kat?

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater has decided to keep Alfie Moon’s baby, despite him giving her money for an abortion when he made a secret return to Walford last week. But Hayley’s cousin, and Alfie’s ex, Kat Moon is still in the dark about whole business – but for how long?

In tonight’s episode (Friday 1 June), Hayley threatened to blackmail Kat over the real reason Alfie had banned her from seeing kids Tommy, Bert and Ernie.

Alfie’s return last week supplied the audience with the backstory that Kat’s neglect of the boys had led to a tragic accident that saw Tommy scald Ernie and leave him dreadfully scarred. Alfie threw her out and Kat has been too ashamed to reveal the truth to the rest of the family, with only Hayley knowing as she was in Spain with the Moons at the time.

With Kat pretending to the Slaters she was flying to Spain to make amends with her husband, but in actual fact going to stay with sister Little Mo, she had a heart-to-heart with Hayely after she backed out of her blackmail scheme.

Hiding her own heartbreak at Alfie’s rejection upon learning of her pregnancy conceived during a one-night stand he barely remembered, Hayley encouraged Kat to keep fighting for Alfie as Mrs Moon temporarily departed the Square.

Hayley then got on the phone and cancelled her appointment to have an abortion – she’s keeping the baby, but will she tell Alfie, or let him think she got rid of it? When will Kat – or any of the Slater gang – find out Hayles is up the doof-doof?

