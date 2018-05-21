Neighbours: Karl and Susan set for major clash in hospital drama

Neighbours’ Karl and Susan Kennedy receive a surprising offer next week that puts them at odds with each other, then pits them against another Erinsborough resident – with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Hospital benefactor Rita reveals she’s been trying to get some experimental MS treatment trials of the ground, and wants Karl to support her instigating them. But following his own recent health scare, Dr Kennedy turns down the opportunity to honour Susan’s request he take a break from work so he can fully recover.

Ironically, it’s MS-sufferer Susan who ends up pushing the middle-aged medic back to the grindstone as her intrigue is piqued by the trial and she encourages Karl to return to work so he can investigate the proposal further as she’d like to be involved.

Explaining to medical COO Clive Gibbons and his other half Sheila Canning over lunch they plan to support Rita’s idea, Clive shares his suspicion of Rita’s true agenda and the legitimacy of what she’s suggesting – and reveals if the Kennedys get behind it, they’ll be going against him!

Is Karl risking his career and friendship with Clive by siding with Rita? What are her real motives? And has Susan put her marriage, and her husband’s wellbeing, under strain with her actions?

