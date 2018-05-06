EastEnders: Sonia and Martin to reunite after surprise kiss?

Are Martin and Sonia headed for a reunion? It’s the question that EastEnders fans will no doubt now be asking thanks to these brand-new pictures that show Sonia locking lips with her ex-husband.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the surprise kiss, Sonia will be seen employing her nursing skills after Martin is injured during a fracas at the E20. Bex notices their playfulness and starts to reminisce about happier times when they were a family, only to be shut down by Sonia, who says that there’s nothing between her and Martin anymore. But might she be seeing him in a new light?

Certainly by Thursday 10 May, old feelings have started to stir for Sonia. And after she and Martin return from an appointment to see the doctor, Sonia also starts getting nostalgic about what the pair of them once had.

And as Martin nods off, Sonia secretly leans in for a kiss, admitting that she loved him once. But will Martin wake up and realise what Sonia is saying? Or is he set to remain oblivious about her true feelings?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.