Emmerdale: Carly decides to leave after putting April’s life in danger

Marlon's girlfriend wants to flee the village after letting April nearly choke to death

Emmerdale’s Carly Hope puts April Windsor’s life in danger next week when the little girl chokes at Marlon’s birthday party – and Carly freezes with fear and does nothing. 

The cute double act are having a whale of a time at the bash in Monday’s episode, scoffing on the treats in the kitchen, but when April gets a sweet stuck in her throat and can’t breathe, Carly is rooted to the spot and does nothing to help her.

Dad Marlon rushes in to the rescue and saves his daughter from choking, and both he and April are angry that Carly just stood by. 

Eventually, it becomes clear there’s an explanation behind Carly’s actions, and April starts to come round and forgives her soon-to-be stepmum. But Carly is consumed with guilt at how badly this could have ended and can’t move on – unable to face the consequences, on Wednesday Miss Hope decides to make a secret getaway from the village.

Will Marlon forgive his fiancee and figure out what she’s planning before she escapes? Can Carly really say goodbye to her life in Emmerdale?   

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. 

