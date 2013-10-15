The X Factor: Olly Murs to replace Gary Barlow increasingly likely say bookies

Simon Cowell is still favourite to return to the hot seat in 2014 but Murs is rising rapidly through the ranks based on recent betting

The punters have spoken and it seems 2009 X Factor runner-up Ollie Murs is the rising favourite to take a coveted hot seat on the show’s judging panel for the next series.

Following the recently confirmed departure of current judge Gary Barlow, an array of names have been mentioned as possible candidates for the permanent judge’s role on the X Factor 2014. Simon Cowell and Barlow’s former Take That compadre Robbie Williams still lead the pack at 7/1, with Rita Ora, Mel B and ex-judge Cheryl Cole close behind.

But according to bookies Ladbrokes, Murs is accelerating through the ranks. The latest betting reveals that Murs’s odds have halved from 20/1 to 10/1, and it is thought X Factor bosses feel his experience as a contestant, his subsequent success in the music industry, and his time fronting X Factor spin-off The Xtra Factor could make the Essex charmer ideal for the role.

Take a look at the current odds:

Simon Cowell 7/1

Robbie Williams 7/1

Rita Ora 8/1

Mel B 8/1

Cheryl Cole 9/1

Mark Owen 9/1

Olly Murs 10/1

Katy Perry 10/1

LA Reid 10/1

Geri Halliwell 10/1

Shane Filan 12/1

Danny O’Donoghue 12/1

will.i.am 12/1

Bruno Mars 14/1

Emeli Sande 16/1

Paula Abdul 20/1

Rod Stewart 20/1

Leona Lewis 25/1

Anastacia 25/1

Demi Lovato 25/1

Sir Tom Jones 33/1

Ed Sheeran 33/1

Britney Spears 33/1

Tulisa Contostavlos 33/1

Brian Freedman 50/1

Noel Gallagher 50/1

