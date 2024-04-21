The series puts ordinary people in the shoes of most-wanted fugitives, tasking them with trying to outrun an elite team of Hunters in the process.

There were 12 contestants at the start of the series, but going into tonight's final just four remained – mother and son Sade and Cameron, and brother and sister Jaxon and Nicola – who all had to try and evade capture for three more days to reach the extraction point.

But early on in the episode, Cameron was captured after he and Sade split up.

Jaxon and Nicola. Channel 4

There were then multiple close calls for Sade, Jaxon and Nicola, who had to trek to the top of a fell to reach the extraction point.

An intense chase ensued, with Sade slipping behind, but in the end all three contestants managed to escape in the plane, meaning they all won a share of the £100,000 prize money.

"To win, as a trans man, I feel like I've shown people if you are born in the wrong body, your life isn't over," said Jaxon. "You're still the same soul."

"To win with Jax means the world to me," added Nicola. "He is a new person."

And it was bittersweet for Sade.

"I'd have loved for Cameron to be next to me," she explained. "Nothing at all is bigger than a mother's love. I needed to win for Cameron. It's absolutely changed our lives for ever."

Hunted airs on Channel 4.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.