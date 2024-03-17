Led by assistant chief constable of Cleveland Police Lisa Theaker, Hunted HQ will be using the powers of the state to find the fugitives.

Just some of their powers include live CCTV, ANPR, tracker dogs and publicity campaigns.

Starting on Sunday 17th March, will the fugitives manage to successfully hide? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, get to know the cast of Hunted season 7.

Sade and Cameron

Sade and Cameron. Channel 4

Age: 36 and 19

Job: Sade is a property business owner and Cameron is a retail sales assistant

Mother and son duo Sade and Cameron have long been big fans of the show, and have always said they want to give it a go.

"I thought it would just be a really brilliant and amazing opportunity for us to have this experience together, to spend quality time together and have a bit of fun before we kind of both start on new separate journeys," Sade said.

"Just have a bit of a fun life experience with my son before he leaves me forever!"

As for their tactics, Cameron is looking to "tease" the hunters. "Just tease and take the mick out of them," he said.

"Primarily this is a game of the hunters chasing us, and I want to switch it up so that we're annoying the hunters."

Christine and Munya

Christine and Munya. Channel 4

Age: 48

Job: Christine is a teacher and Munya is an ex-British Army officer

Childhood sweethearts Christine and Munya used to go on adventures with each other all the time before they had their children, from hiking to mountain climbing, and have taken on Hunted to do something adventurous.

The plan for the married couple is to "keep the patterns unpredictable", with the intention being to move to different parts of the UK mainland.

Having worked in the military, Munya will constantly be thinking of different options and plans - even if he is under pressure - in order to succeed.

Alex and Jack

Alex and Jack. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Alex is a financial consultant and Jack is a product developer

Alex and Jack are best friends living in London, and they both decided to take part in Hunted to test themselves. The pair have their fair share of tactics, with Alex explaining that they plan to lay low when trying to evade the hunters.

"[We're going to] try and really throw them off the scent, and then we're going to use connections to make our time [as] pleasurable as possible," Alex said.

"Then when we're at a point of advantage; we might even try and kind of mess with the hunters a little bit."

Steve and Beth

Steve and Beth. Channel 4

Age: 60 and 23

Job: Steve is a construction business owner and Beth is a quantity surveyor

Father and daughter duo Steve and Beth are looking for an experience like no other, and are hoping to raise some big money for charity.

Given their gap in age, the pair are hoping to bring different things to their Hunted partnership. For Beth, she wants to bring a sense of modernity.

"I think I'll be able to prove to him and other people that you don't have to necessarily slum it to beat the hunters."

For Steve, he wants to prove to his daughter that "dinosaurs are not dead". He explained: "Beth has been very lucky. She's had a very privileged life, where I hadn't at her age, so I really wanted to try and strip her back and make her realise what it's like to rough it.

"Beth never had to rough it. That will be very interesting - I think we'll be having a few battles along the line."

Annida and Cathy

Annida and Cathy. Channel 4

Age: 55 and 56

Job: Annida is an aesthetic technician and Cathy is a care home activity coordinator

Best friends Annida and Cathy are taking on the hunters in season 7, whether they like it or not.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Annida said she took part because Cathy asked her to. "I wouldn't have done it by choice," she said.

"But I've been dragged into it screaming and I'm here now. She's my friend and she asked me very nicely. I just thought, it's a challenge – if I've been asked to do something, I'm not going to say no. That's just who I am."

The duo are keen to prove that age is just a number, but will their number be up after a card transaction alerts the hunters to their location?

Jaxon and Nicola

Jaxon and Nicola. Channel 4

Age: 28 and 26

Job: Jaxon and Nicola are both prison officers

Jaxon wanted to take part in Hunters to try and raise awareness for transgender people.

"I'm 18 months into transitioning from female to male myself, so I've just been trying to be visible for people and provide that education and awareness," Jaxon said.

"Just make it a lot more normal and show people that you can still have a life and you can still do whatever you want to do."

As for why Nicola signed up, she said: "I would like to do it just for something that we can do together as me and Jaxon, since he has transitioned to male, but also for myself. I wanted to do it to prove something to myself, really.

"I feel like I'm misjudged a lot in my appearance, and I just want to do something to prove people wrong."

Hunted will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 17th March at 9pm.

