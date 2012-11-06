Victoria Pendleton’s Strictly Diary: “There’s a security that comes with being in Brendan’s arms”

"When I was out there on my own in front of him, I couldn’t even use him as a reference and it was terrifying!"

Before my samba last Saturday I knew it would be a dis-aaaahster. Brendan warned me that it was the hardest Latin dance, but nothing prepared me for the constant change in rhythm and hundreds of steps! For the first time I was dreading walking out on to the dance floor – there isn’t anything particularly exciting about going on live television in front of ten million people to make a complete fool of yourself.

I prefer the ballroom dances to the Latin – being in hold is very good for me. There is a security that comes with being in Brendan’s arms that I enjoy. When I was out there on my own in front of him, I couldn’t even use him as a reference and it was terrifying! I looked like I was scurrying around the dance floor out of control.

The tango to White Wedding was my Strictly high – the first, probably only, time everything came together. I remembered most of the steps, managed not to strangle myself with my costume and stayed firmly on my feet. The score I got for that dance exceeded all of my expectations. I also loved the hair, the makeup… and the wedding dress!

Putting it on reminded me how excited I am about marrying Scott – I can’t wait! I wanted us to get married two years ago and now feel like I’ve been waiting to marry the man of my dreams for ever! First there was the Olympics and now Strictly, but as soon as I leave the show I’m going to turn all my attention to the wedding.

And the good news is that I won’t make a complete fool of myself during my first dance on our wedding day. I’ve tried to teach Scott a few of the steps in our kitchen, but I think it would be lovely to do a proper waltz, so I will definitely be enlisting Brendan’s help with the choreography!

I never imagined my wedding day when I was a little girl, so when I started organising it for real I didn’t know what I wanted. We have booked a date next summer and we have a venue and caterers and florists, but I haven’t had a chance to talk to them about any of the details. What I do know is that I don’t want anything too fancy – absolutely no over-the-top dresses or carriages or 50 bridesmaids. I want a simple, elegant do.

The one thing I have done is pick out my dress. Funnily enough it’s nothing like my Strictly costume – I thought I’d go for something without any chains or rips! I was really lucky because I went to one wedding dress shop and the sixth dress I tried on – voilà! – was perfect. I’ve chosen something very simple, classic and, hopefully, chic – but I don’t want to reveal too much. The one thing I will tell you is that it won’t have any chiffon wings. I don’t want to accidentally strangle Scott during our first dance!