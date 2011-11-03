Robert Vaughn hustles his way into Coronation Street

The Man from UNCLE star has signed on for a three-week stint with the ITV soap next year

Robert Vaughn will become The Man from Weatherfield in the New Year, as the actor has signed on to appear in Coronation Street for a three-week stint.

The Hollywood star will play Milton, a wealthy American who woos Sylvia Goodwin (Stephanie Cole) on a cruise.

Vaughn is perhaps best known for playing Napoleon Solo in spy series The Man From UNCLE in the late 1960s, and has starred as Albert Stroller in the BBC’s con-artist drama, Hustle, since 2004.

“I am delighted to be welcoming The Man From UNCLE to Coronation Street,” said Corrie producer Phil Collinson.

“Robert was a huge part of my childhood and a magnificent actor. I am looking forward to seeing the impact this exotic character has on the ladies of Weatherfield.”

Milton will begin appearing in the soap early next year.

Besides his spy drama credits, Vaughn has also acted in films as diverse as The Towering Inferno and Teenage Cave Man.