The List: Top five TV theme remixes
Listen to Erasure's brand-new version of Tomorrow's World and some other classic telly remixes
80s synth-pop titans Erasure’s new album is called Tomorrow’s World, and to celebrate its release, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke have recorded a futurist version of the Tomorrow’s World theme. So we thought it’d be fun to have a root around the RT jukebox (aka YouTube) and dig out some other classic TV theme reimaginings. Because that’s how we roll…
1. Erasure – Tomorrow’s World
2. Orbital – Doctor Who
3. Anita Dobson – Anyone Can Fall in Love (EastEnders)
4. Oxide & Neutrino – Bound 4 Da Reload (Casualty)
5. Smart Es – Sesame’s Treet
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_fXDfZR-4U