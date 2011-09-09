Accessibility Links

The List: Top five TV theme remixes

Listen to Erasure's brand-new version of Tomorrow's World and some other classic telly remixes

imagenotavailable1

80s synth-pop titans Erasure’s new album is called Tomorrow’s World, and to celebrate its release, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke have recorded a futurist version of the Tomorrow’s World theme. So we thought it’d be fun to have a root around the RT jukebox (aka YouTube) and dig out some other classic TV theme reimaginings. Because that’s how we roll…

1. Erasure – Tomorrow’s World

2. Orbital – Doctor Who

3. Anita Dobson – Anyone Can Fall in Love (EastEnders)

4. Oxide & Neutrino – Bound 4 Da Reload (Casualty)

5. Smart Es – Sesame’s Treet

