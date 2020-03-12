The biggest movie releases of 2020

2020: the year of peak film, 12 months packed with blockbuster after blockbuster. At least, that was the plan. Coronavirus, however, had other ideas.

The global pandemic has now caused many major titles (including Mulan, A Quiet Place 2 and The New Mutants) to completely pull their release dates, with other films – such as James Bond No Time to Die pushed back by several months. (See our full list of titles delayed by Coronavirus).

But fear not: there are still plenty of movies to get excited about in 2020, be it in theatres or on streaming services such as Netflix. You can see all release dates to expect below.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

Release date: out now

Disney Pixar are the masters of the family film in the modern age, and this looks like no exception. The story surrounds a magical world that was once inhabited by fairies and elves, but where magic has been replaced by technology Read more.

Starring: Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer

Military Wives

Release date: out now

A true story, this comedy-drama centres on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. To raise morale, they form a choir – and find themselves flung into the media spotlight.

Starring: Amy James-Kelly, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan

Release date: out now

This Blumhouse horror offering takes the idea behind a TV series of the same name and creates a film that will really get inside the head of the viewer as fantasy quickly turns to nightmares for those who visit this island. Read more

Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Pena, Charlotte McKinney

My Spy

Release date: out now

A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl when tasked to follow her family

Starring: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong

Release date: out now

This film may look very different by the time it sprints into cinemas. Director Jeff Fowler said he would “fix” his animated character after the first trailer was widely criticised online. Now, the film has a notably delayed release date until Valentine’s Day 2020. Read more

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The Invisible Man

Release date: out now

Loosely-based on the book of the same name by HG Well, this psychological thriller follows Cecilia, a woman seemingly haunted by her late abusive ex.

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

All The Bright Places

Release date: out now on Netflix

Based on the best-selling novel by Jennifer Niven, this Netflix drama follows two emotionally-scarred teens who change each other’s lives.

Starring Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Wilson

Release date: 13th March 2020

Ray Garrison, is no normal superhero. For starters: he’s already died. However, the soldier killed in action is brought back to life as Bloodshot, a human wielding an army of nanotechnology in his veins. Read more.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce

Release date: SUSPENDED (due to Coronavirus)

Emily Blunt reprises her role in the sequel to the 2018 horror mega-hit with her real-life husband John Krasinski back on board to write and direct the follow-up. Read more

Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe

Radioactive

Release date: 20th March 2020

Don’t know the full story of Marie Curie? You will do after seeing Radioactive, the biopic with Rosamund Pike starring as the ground-breaking scientist. Set in Paris in 1893, the film follows Curie’s journey to winning the Nobel Prize for the discovery of radium, becoming the first woman to win the award.

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale

Release date: SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu (The Forbidden Kingdom, Outcast) will play the title character in this live-action remake of one of the best Disney animated films of the recent era. Directed by Niki Caro, this movie looks sure to be another huge hit for Disney in 2020. Read more

Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

Release date: SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

This X-Men spin-off about young mutants held in a special facility against their will, originally intended for release in 2018, has real horror movie vibes. Read more

Starring: Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy

Sergio

Release date: 17th April 2020 on Netflix

This true story explores the life and work of Sergio Vieira de Mello, a charismatic UN diplomat who was killed in an Iraq bombing in 2003.

Starring: Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Garret Dillahunt, Clemens Schick, Will Dalton

2012 MARVEL

Release date: 1st May 2020

The first film of MCU Phase 4 is the Black Widow movie, which has been revealed to be set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and will delve into the super-spy’s secret past. Read more

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle

Release date: 15th May 2020

The Mystery Incorporated team are back for another set of adventures – this time in animated form, voiced by Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried. Read more

Starring: Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, McKenna Grace, Iain Armitage

Release date: 29th May 2020

Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s beloved book series is shaping up to be a doozy. It is set in a fantastical universe where Earth is home to an underground civilisation of fairies, so, right up Disney’s alley. Read more

Starring: Judi Dench, Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Release date: 5th June 2020

Diane Prince (Gal Gadot) will come up against a British anthropologist called Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) in the sequel to DC’s 2017 hit. Read more

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Gabriella Wilde

Candyman

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Release date: 12th June 2020

21st-century horror king Jordan Peele is overseeing this spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror movie, with the new version directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Black Mirror‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Release date: 19th June 2020

Pixar’s 23rd feature film follows Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher with a deep passion for jazz. When he finally gets a chance to impress a group of serious jazz musicians, an accident causes Gardner’s soul to be separated from his body and transported to a new realm. Read more.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs

Release date: 26th June 2020 (in the US)

Before Hamilton, there was In The Heights. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical is being turned into a feature film, set in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York and following the lives of a tight-knight community over the course of three days – expect plenty of catchy beats and lyrical gymnastics. Read more

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smitz, Leslie Grace, Dacha Polanco, Melissa Barrera

Release date: 3rd July 2020

What would happen if non-playable characters (NPCs) in the background of Grand Theft Auto suddenly became conscious? That’s the idea behind this action-comedy, with a bank teller discovering he’s an NPC in an open-world video game about to shut down. And if you’re watching the trailer: yes, that is Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer. Read More.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi

Tenet

Release date: 17th July 2020

The plot of the latest blockbuster from Chris Nolan (Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight) is currently shrouded in mystery. While the trailer doesn’t give too much away, it’s clear Tenet will revisit one of Nolan’s trademark themes: time.

Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Take a look at the trailer for the highly anticipated film starring Tom Cruise:

Release date: 17th July 2020 (26th June US)

Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit for a sequel more than 34 years after the original was released. It was one of the most popular films of the 1980s, but it feels like there’s still so much love for Maverick and the franchise that this may well end up being a smash hit all over again Read more

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm

Release date: 20th July 2020 (in the US)

This return to the Ghostbusters franchise plans to skip over the events of Paul Feig’s 2016 all-female line-up, instead focusing on four teenagers. It’s a direct sequel to 1989’s Ghostbusters II and with Sigourney Weaver already signed up, it is rumoured to feature original stars Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd. Read more

Starring: McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver

Release date: 21st July 2020

Jared Leto is set to star as the titular Spider-Man villain, a biochemist who accidentally turns himself into a pseudo-vampire with superhuman abilities. Read more

Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson

Release date: 24th July 2020

A brother-and-sister duo set out in search of a tree with miraculous restorative powers. They are aided in their trek through the dangerous by a riverboat captain, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Read more

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall

The King’s Man

Release date: 18th September 2020

Ralph Fiennes leads this prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise. The synopsis teases a collection of history’s most formidable criminals and tyrants plotting an annihilation, as one man has to race against time to stop them. Somehow that ambitious plot will also lay out the origin of the very first independent intelligence agency… Read more

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance

Release date: 2nd October 2020

Tom Hardy reprises his role of anti-hero Eddie Brock, gifted super-powers by an alien symbiote, in this sequel to the surprisingly popular Venom. Andy Serkis has signed up to direct the Spider-Man spin-off, which may well hit cinemas on October 2nd 2020, a slot that Sony currently has earmarked for an “untitled Sony/Marvel sequel”. Read more

Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson

Release date: 16th October 2020

Roald Dahl’s wicked tale is brought to life once again with Anne Hathaway playing the Grand High Witch. This film has some stellar behind-the-scenes talent with Oscar winners Robert Zemeckis directing and Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron executive producing. Read more

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Chris Rock, Stanley Tucci, Angus Wright

Release date: 16th October 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the 12th instalment of the Halloween horror franchise, after the success of Halloween (2018). Another sequel is due out a year later, too… Read more

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Release date: 6th November 2020

The Eternals is Marvel’s cosmic new franchise based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences. Read more

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry

No Time to Die (James Bond 25)

Release date: 12th November 2020

Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 has changed directors, with Danny Boyle exiting the project last year. But with Maniac’s Cary Fukunaga taking the reins, we’re still expecting big things, especially with Phoebe Waller-Bridge now on the writing team… Read more

Starring: Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch

Release date: 18th December 2020

Steven Spielberg is remaking this iconic movie musical with Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler recreating the iconic love story as Tony and Maria. Read more

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll

Fast & Furious 9

Release date: April 2021 (pushed back from 22nd May 2020 due to Coronavirus)

Dwayne Johnson sits this one out (thanks to Hobbs & Shaw) but the main cast (Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez…) reassemble for a ninth outing of this money-spinning franchise, adding John Cena alongside returnees Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker

Uncharted

Release date: December 2020

This video game adaptation starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake recently lost its director Dan Trachtenberg, but the film is still expected to begin shooting in early 2020 for release in December.

Starring: Tom Holland

Release date: TBC

All five Spice Girls (yes, even Victoria Beckham) are working on this new animated superhero movie from Paramount. A writer is attached but details are still scarce at this point, although we know the group are “very involved”. Read more

Starring: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm

Antlers

Release date: TBC

Supernatural horror produced by Guillermo del Toro, about a small-town teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, who meet a student hiding a dangerous secret.

Starring: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Movies released in 2021…

Cruella – release date 1st January 2021

Disney

This latest incarnation of the Disney villain will give her more of a backstory, set in the early 1980s with a “punk vibe”. It should also offer an insight into how Cruella – played by Emma Stone – became so hellbent on her infamous 101 Dalmatian coat… Read more

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – release date 12th February 2021

The story of Marvel’s Chinese-American martial arts hero Shang-Chi from director Destin Daniel Cretton. Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the lead role, and will become Marvel’s first Asian lead. Read more

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – release date 7th May 2021

Director Scott Derrickson has been confirmed as returning to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme. Read more

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen

John Wick 4 – release date 21st May 2021

After the critical and commercial success of John Wick 3, a fourth chapter was swiftly confirmed with Keanu Reeves reprising his title role. Read more

Starring: Keanu Reeves

The Batman – release date 25th June 2021

Ben Affleck has hung up his bat-cape and Robert Pattinson is set to be his successor in the title role for this much-delayed solo outing which was first mooted back in July 2015. Read more

Starring: Robert Pattinson

Space Jam 2 – release date 16th July 2021

LeBron James will take on Michael Jordan’s role in this sequel to the 1990s classic. Read more

Starring: LeBron James, Eric Bauza, Sonequa Martin-Green

The Suicide Squad – release date 6th August 2021

The follow up to 2016’s Suicide Squad will be written and directed by James Gunn – the man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are expected to return, with Warner Bros. hoping for a better response to this second attempt at a supervillain team-up. Read more

Starring: Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion

Thor: Love and Thunder – release date 5th November 2021

Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, with Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder. But the big news is that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, taking on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when he becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise. Read more

Starring: Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

Avatar 2 – release date 17th December 2021

James Cameron takes us to an underwater 3D world, 12 years after the release of his box office-obliterating hit. Read more

Starring: Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeo

Black Panther 2 – release date 6th May 2022

The sequel to 2017’s Marvel mega-hit will see Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as the eponymous superhero, although it’s unlikely we’ll see Michael Jordan back in his award-winning role as Killmonger. No word yet on what adventures we might see T’Challa embark upon in this hotly anticipated follow up. Read more

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 –release date TBC

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana

The Little Mermaid – release date TBC

Disney’s latest live-action classic sees relative newcomer Halle Bailey take on the lead role of Ariel in this beloved tale set “under the sea”. Read more

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy

Blade – release date TBC

Little is known about Marvel’s Blade remake at this stage, except for the fact that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will star as the half-human, half-vampire warrior. Read more.

Starring: Mahershala Ali

Deadpool 3 – release date TBC

Yet to be officially green-lit, this follow-up to 2018’s Deadpool 2 seems all but confirmed – only slowed down by Disney’s Fox buyout which brings the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU. Read more

Starring: Ryan Reynolds

Captain Marvel 2 – release date TBC

Disney/Marvel

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel to Brie Larson’s superhero hit at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, although with development in the early stages, we don’t have any cast news or plot information just yet.

Starring: Brie Larson