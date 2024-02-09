The French rugby public have ripped into the team and will demand they’re merciless at Murrayfield.

Scotland, despite beating Wales in Cardiff, almost let a 27-0 lead slip, allowing the hosts to score 26 unanswered points.

Their first half performance was wholly impressive, however, and more of the same against France could see the Scots in pole position to challenge for the title.

More like this

They are burdened by recent injuries to Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray, though.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations on TV | Six Nations fixtures | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations on radio | Six Nations presenters | Six Nations bonus points | Who has won most Six Nations titles?

When is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

The game takes place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Live sport on TV this week

What time is Scotland v France kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

Scotland v France will be shown live on BBC One from 1:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v France online

Scotland v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Scotland v France key player to watch

Finn Russell (Scotland)

An obvious choice, but given how Ireland managed to slice open France and make even comparative rookie Jack Crowley look wise beyond his years, Russell will be eager to find even more cracks in the French wall.

If he can find the consistency he lacked against Wales, he’ll have a field day.

Scotland v France prediction

Scotland to win. Defence coach Steve Tandy will have handed out stern words after the near capitulation in Cardiff, as will France’s defence coach Shaun Edwards.

But the Scots showed their attack as of right now is much more complete than the French in their current iteration.

Prediction: Scotland WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.