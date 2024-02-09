The Italians pushed England close in their first game in Rome. A narrow gap of 27-24 in favour of the English was the final score in the end, but the opening 30 minutes saw Italy have the majority of control in the game, initially going 17-8 up.

But come the second half, they failed to make a dent in England’s defence, constructed by new coach and former Springbok staff member Felix Jones.

While new coach Gonzalo Quesada has already shown the improvements his side have been quick to make under his tutelage, this should still be a straightforward win for Ireland as they march towards another Grand Slam.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations on TV | Six Nations fixtures | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations on radio | Six Nations presenters | Six Nations bonus points | Who has won most Six Nations titles?

When is Ireland v Italy?

Ireland v Italy will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Live sport on TV this week

What time is Ireland v Italy kick-off?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?

Ireland v Italywill be shown live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Italy online

Ireland v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Italy key player to watch

Jack Crowley (Ireland)

The Munster 10 had a good showing against France and rarely put a foot wrong.

Against Italy, who should hopefully provide Ireland’s backline with a bit more time in attack, Crowley may get a chance to flourish and fully show his capabilities on the test stage.

Ireland v Italy prediction

Again, this should be a decisive victory for Ireland. Quesada’s side will no doubt play some good and at times entertaining rugby, but it’s not something they’ll be able to sustain for an entire 80 minutes in Dublin.

It would need to be a woeful display from Ireland, and a historic one from Italy, to give the visitors any chance of a win.

Prediction: Ireland WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.