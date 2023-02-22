Yesterday's episode of Love Island tested the couples with a Mr and Mrs challenge that placed a strain on a few relationships before announcing the return of Mad Movies, but what is there to catch up on ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated episode?

The islanders are slowly returning to normality after the antics of Casa Amor, with Tanya Manhenga reuniting with Shaq Muhammad and Will Young building trust back up with Jessie Wynter – however, that's all about to change with the upcoming Movie Night !

Once again, RadioTimes.com can fill you in with the latest Love Island recap. Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 37 began with Tanya and Shaq making up for lost time after Tanya declared her love for the airport security officer in the previous episode. Apologising for the fact that it "took someone else" coming onto the scene to make her realise her feelings for Shaq, Tanya officially ended her Casa Amor love triangle – although Martin Akinola had a few things to get off of his chest.

After telling Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda that he was ready to cause some drama – which is exactly the energy we need to be brought to Love Island – Martin pulled Tanya for a chat, opening with: "When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar." Ouch!

Ending the chat, the two parted ways, but after hearing Martin make derogatory comments about her to the other islanders, Tanya came back with a vengeance, saying: "Act your age."

The next day, Tanya decided to apologise to Martin (although only after Olivia encouraged her to do so) for everything that happened, meanwhile Shaq and Martin cleared the air, with Martin clarifying that there's no bad blood between them. We love to see some maturity in the villa!

Casey, Kai and Tom during the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge on Love Island. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Casey O'Gorman and Claudia Fogarty chat about their relationship, with Casey saying that he's "gradually closing [himself] off" – although it's too early to label themselves as exclusive just yet.

It's then time for a text, with the islanders gathering around the firepit for Knowing Me, Knowing You – a Mr and Mrs style game testing the couples' knowledge of each other. Martin is voted as the least genuine islander (this man can't catch a break!), but when none of the boys voted Will and Jessie as the most compatible couple, Jessie started to worry that they knew something she didn't about their situation.

The game became awkward when Claudia guessed that Casey would pick Samie Elishi if he wasn't coupled up with her, but instead he says he'd pick Lana Jenkins – making Claudia question whether her beau still has feelings for his former fling.

As the episode came to an end, the ITV2 show finally announced the return of Movie Night – and with everything that happened in Casa Amor, there's bound to be tension in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.