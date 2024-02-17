In the end, it was Piranha who was announced as this year's winner and revealed to be none other than McFly's Danny Jones.

Meanwhile, in second place, Bigfoot took off his outfit to reveal himself as The Last Leg comedian Alex Brooker, while finishing in third, Cricket was unmasked as popstar and former BRIT Award winner Lemar.

Joel Dommett and Piranha. ITV

Danny Jones didn't manage to go under the radar, as many fans who had tuned into the show each weekend began suspecting the Voice UK coach.

More like this

Following Jones's performances over the past few weeks, fans had flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their suspicions.

"Danny's voice is easy to point out and I can hear his Bolton accent when Piranha speaks," one user wrote.

While another penned: "If Danny Jones isn't Piranha, I'll chuck all my McFly CDs away... you can't deny that voice!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Over the course of the competition, a number of celebrities took to the stage to perform as best as they could, and the ultimate guessing game heated up as more clues about their true identities were revealed week by week.

This led to singing legend Dionne Warwick revealed as Weather. Her unmasking was followed by Chicken Caesar, who was unveiled as Alexander Armstrong, Rat (Shirley Ballas), Bubble Tea (Julia Sawalha) and Owl (Lorraine Kelly).

Read more:

The first of the double unmaskings saw Maypole unveiled as Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton, and radio presenter Nicky Campbell was revealed to be behind the mask of Dippy Egg.

In the weeks that followed, Keala Settle was unveiled as Air Fryer and American singer/songwriter Tiffany was revealed to be Eiffel Tower.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.