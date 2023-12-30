Cricket is just one masked celebrity looking to grab that trophy, alongside the likes of Rat, Eiffel Tower and others.

So, who could Cricket be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Who is Cricket? Clues, guesses and songs

We have a couple of clues related to Cricket's name.

You can probably gather from his get-up that he's a cricketer in the literal sense, and he's described as someone whose seeking to "bowl over" the judges.

This make us pretty certain that the celebrity in question will end up being a bowler specifically, but the biggest giveaway is probably Cricket's clue.

Clue: “I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!”

I know what you're thinking, that clue doesn't actually reveal very much, but it actually tells us a fair deal about Cricket — namely, that he doesn't often get the chance to be creative. This in turn adds fuel to the idea that Cricket has a pretty serious day job, and is less of a creative by day — but is the cricket get-up all a giant red herring?

We'll be sure to keep you up to date right here with with all the latest clues, theories, songs and guesses.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer begins on Saturday 30th December and will air on Saturday nights on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

