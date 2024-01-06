One of the characters hoping to best the judges and audiences alike is Bubble Tea, who loves being "really playful" in their costume.

They will be competing against the likes of Big Foot, Air Fryer and Rat, who are just some of the characters that make up the incredible Masked Singer season 5 line-up.

So, who could Bubble Tea be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Read more:

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer season 5?

They're everyone's cup of tea... it's Bubble Tea!

Now, not much is known about Bubble Tea and we will have to wait until they take centre stage for their performance before more clues are revealed. It is only then we can start guessing who is behind the very pink mask.

However, we do have one clue about the identity of Bubble Tea:

Clue: "My favourite thing about becoming Bubble Tea is just being able to be really playful."

We'll be sure to update you right here with with all the latest clues, theories and guesses.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 began on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, and airs every Saturday.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.