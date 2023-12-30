We'll also see guest judges Charlie Simpson, Olly Murs and Jennifer Saunders filling in for Rita on the panel.

Each episode, the celebs will perform and share clues along the way to help us at home and the detective panel suss out who's behind the mask.

One of this year's characters is Bigfoot, who just wants to "have a good time".

They'll compete against the likes of Bubble Tea, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg and Weather - who are just some of the contestants in the Masked Singer season 5 line-up.

As Bigfoot takes to the stage, read on for everything you need to know about the contestant, including their first clue of the season!

We'll have to wait until Bigfoot takes to the stage for their performance before we get more clues on their identity, after which we'll be able to start guessing who is behind the mask.

For now, we do have one clue about their identity below:

Clue: "Bigfoot just wants to have a good time and for the audience to have a good time!"

We'll update you right here with with all the latest clues, theories, songs and guesses.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 begins on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, when audiences will get the chance to see just how well Bigfoot can sing.

The Masked Singer season 5 begins on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, when audiences will get the chance to see just how well Bigfoot can sing.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

