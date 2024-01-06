As usual, we will see twelve celebrities from across the US and UK battle it out to sing and dance their way to unmasked victory — but first, they'll have to get past our four super sleuths: Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

For its fifth outing, The Masked Singer will once again be hosted by Joel Dommett — although it remains to be seen what celebrity will be joining the Masked Singer hall of fame along winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

As usual, the secret singers will be dropping hints (and a few red herrings) throughout their performances for viewers and the judges to decipher the man (or woman) under the mask, but for now, the only one we're interested in is Owl.

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer UK?

So far, Owl has given us these clues about their identity.

Clues: "I just want to have fun!" and "They're a real HOOT".

Inspired by the Cyndi Lauper tune, could a pop princess be making an appearance? It could be likely, based on the hint. Or, if this person is known as a HOOT at parties, we're hedging our bets on there being a comedian under that mask to help us laugh the night away.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date right here with with all the latest clues, theories and guesses.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer began on Saturday 30th December and will air on Saturday nights on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

