One of those characters is Rat, who, admittedly, is quite nervous about taking part on this season. Could that hint towards the person they are underneath?

Rat will be singing at the top of their lungs, hoping to join the hall of fame of Masked Singer winners, and they will be hoping this alongside Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower and many more.

So, who could Rat be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Who is Rat? Clues, guesses and songs

Get ready to scream and jump on a chair... it's Rat!

Not a whole lot is known about Rat and given their adorable costume, the celebrity underneath could be absolutely anyone.

But let the guessing commence, as we have the very first clue about the identity of Rat.

Clue: "The nerves I had for the Masked Singer are the worst nerves I've had in my entire life."

This clue could suggest one or two things – either this celebrity isn't used to being on stage with people watching them, or the stress of not wanting to be found out is getting to them.

More will be revealed as the show continues, and we'll be sure to keep this page updated once more clues are revealed about Rat.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 begins on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, and will continue to air on Saturdays thereafter.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

