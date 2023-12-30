"People always took us seriously, but now people really have to take us seriously," Dommett said. "We're a BAFTA winning show. It's just entertainment at its finest and, yes, it's silly, but maybe that's what entertainment should be. It's just silly, ridiculous telly that we can all really enjoy."

The new season kicked off on December 30, five days after the flagship's show first-ever Christmas special. But we've already gotten a sneak peek at the new dazzling dozen, including Rat, Cricket, Eiffel Tower and, of course, Maypole.

But who is Maypole on The Masked Singer, and who could potentially be behind this especially-seasonal mask?

Right now, the character's identity has been kept firmly under wraps, but we've scoured the stage for hints on the masked figure's potential origin – so, here's everything we know about the season 5 character.

Who is Maypole? Clues, guesses and songs

Here are the clues we've had so far about the identity of Maypole.

Clues:

“Keeping it secret actually hasn't been that hard for me. I've decided to just hide in plain sight!”

They're "here to lead us on a merry dance".

If the character is used to hiding "in plain sight," we have a feeling that we might have met Maypole before, likely as another guest judge or even as another contestant.

It's also pretty obvious that this character has a dancing background, as one of the hints talks of how this character is set to lead us on a merry dance.

We'll keep you updated with everything you need to know about Maypole.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer begins on Saturday 30th December and will air on Saturday nights on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

