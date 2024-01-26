This means that, on BBC One, The Weakest Link and Pointless Celebrities have been taken off the schedule entirely, while Gladiators will be pushed to later in the evening, airing straight after the match at 7:10pm.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show will then air from 8:10pm, followed by Casualty at 9:10pm.

Meanwhile, on ITV1, a number of shows been moved to half an hour earlier than in previous weeks, with Wheel Of Fortune beginning at 5:25pm, The Masked Singer airing at 6:25pm, Ant & Dec's Limitless Win airing at 8pm and a new episode of It'll Be Alright on the Night showing at 9pm.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. Bandicoot TV/ITV

Gladiators and The Masked Singer have formed part of each channel's Saturday night line-up for the past few weeks now, with the former being a brand new reboot of the classic series, while the latter is on its fifth season.

When it debuted earlier in January, Gladiators become the BBC's most-watched new show of the year, with an average of 6 million viewers tuning in. Meanwhile, The Masked Singer received an average audience of 3.7 million that day.

This year's Six Nations competition will run through until Saturday 16th March, when Wales will take on Italy, Ireland will go up against Scotland and France and England will face off.

Last year, Ireland won the tournament and the Grand Slam, while France entered as Grand Slam winners from the previous year.

