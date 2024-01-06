The Masked Singer is back for a fifth action-packed season, with a new dozen stars singing their heart out as the panel, made up of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Rita Ora, try to figure out who lies beneath the mask.

We already know our line-up, so now, all we need to do is figure out who they are. But who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer? Check out everything we know right here.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Chicken Caesar on The Masked Singer UK?

Of all the clues unveiled for the next Masked Singer line-up, this one is perhaps the most ambiguous.

Clue: "I'm Chicken Caesar! It's great to be here."

Maybe it's a case of what you see being what you get, and if they say it's great to be here, its fair to assume that the person behind the mask is a long-time celebrity fan of the show (we know that there's plenty).

Or, perhaps, we can see more of a clue in the outfit. With Roman-inspired armour and a rubber chicken mask, it's clear the character is quite literally a toss-up between Julius Ceaser and, well... a chicken.

Could they be a history buff? The known 'emperor' of their field? A sportsman as fearsome as a Roman soldier? As far as trojan horses go, this costume and character as whole is the most head-scratching.

We'll keep this page updated once we know more.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 begins on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, and will continue to air on Saturdays thereafter.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV. Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.